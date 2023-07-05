Dustin May to have season-ending elbow surgery in the latest blow to the Dodgers’ rotation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month, the latest blow to a Los Angeles rotation that has been hit hard by injuries.

The 25-year-old right-hander will have his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, the team said Tuesday.

May had been rehabbing his flexor pronator strain after having a platelet-rich plasma injection six weeks ago and going on the 60-day injured list May 23.

It will be the second major surgery of May’s career. His 2021 season ended after two months when he underwent Tommy John surgery. He returned last August and pitched six games before lower back tightness ended his season.

May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in nine starts this season.

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has not pitched this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, although he is hoping to be back late in the season.

Julio Urías recently returned to the rotation, although he struggled in his first outing off the injured list.

