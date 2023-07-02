FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

Dodgers mulling what to do with ace Clayton Kershaw’s sore shoulder

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 3 | 

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 of 3 | 

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts as he returns to the dugout after the seventh of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
3 of 3 | 

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts as he returns to the dugout after the seventh of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAVE SKRETTA
 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw showed some progress while playing catch before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, but Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts remains uncertain whether the three-time Cy Young winner will make his next start.

In fact, Roberts said that Kershaw could start Monday against Pittsburgh, push his start back a couple of days or even go on the injured list with some tenderness in his shoulder that he first felt after last week’s outing against Colorado.

“I just don’t want to say right now,” Roberts said after watching Kershaw’s session in the Kauffman Stadium outfield. “He hasn’t thrown a bullpen, he didn’t spin the baseball, but there was progress. He felt better. So that was encouraging.”

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel slides home to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Bobby Witt Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Brady Singer dazzles as Royals blow out Dodgers to win first series since May 17
Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs while Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece to help Kansas City to a 9-1 romp over the Dodgers.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, beats a tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, to score off a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Royals score 5 in first inning off Dodgers’ Julio Urías before holding on for 6-4 win
The Royals scored five times off the Dodgers’ Julio Urías in the first inning before holding on for 6-4 victory.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Mookie Betts homers twice, goes 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and leads Dodgers to 9-3 win over Royals
Mookie Betts homered twice and went 4 for 4 with two walks and four RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson returns just over a year after ACL injury
Daniel Hudson made his long-awaited return to the big leagues and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Rockies last Tuesday before leaving the game after 79 pitches, having allowed just one hit in the eventual 5-0 win. But the 35-year-old left-hander said afterward his shoulder felt “cranky,” and after an exam on Wednesday he was given a shot to relieve some of the inflammation.

Kershaw played catch Saturday, when Roberts said the session was “just OK,” and declined to talk to reporters Sunday.

Part of the consideration is the upcoming All-Star break, which would give Kershaw some extra days off should he avoid the IL but also minimize the number of games he misses if he goes on the list. If the Dodgers backdated the stint to his game against the Rockies, Kershaw could be available to pitch when the second half of the season resumes.

“For us, appreciating the schedule, the All-Star break coming up — potential games lost, that wouldn’t be lost because of the break — if there is any time for us to do this and give him a little reset, this would be it,” Roberts said.

“Obviously, Clayton expects to make all of his starts, and that’s what makes him special,” Roberts added. “But I think that having that conversation and, you know, trying to appreciate the short and the long-term of the rest of the season is important.”

The Dodgers began the day three games back of the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Kershaw (10-4) has won four of his past five starts, and did not allow runs in each of the past two, shutting down the Angels and the Rockies. The 2014 MVP allowed four runs and 21 hits over 33 innings during five starts in June.

“Certain players have earned the right to be part of the conversation, and have the latitude to kind of kick the can, and he is one of them,” Roberts said. “So I think that with respect to him, and just kind of also with what we’re seeing, there’s improvement.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports