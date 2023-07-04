A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Sports

Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to left shoulder soreness.

The Dodgers recalled right-handers Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, and optioned left-hander Victor González to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kershaw was selected to his 10th All-Star team Sunday, which tied him for the most in franchise history. He said he was planning to attend next week’s game in Seattle despite being unable to pitch.

Other news
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Two-time champion Pete Alonso to participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
Mets slugger Pete Alonso will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win the event for the third time.
Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel slides home to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Bobby Witt Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Brady Singer dazzles as Royals blow out Dodgers to win first series since May 17
Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs while Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece to help Kansas City to a 9-1 romp over the Dodgers.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers mulling what to do with ace Clayton Kershaw’s sore shoulder
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw showed some progress while playing catch before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals but the club remains uncertain what his next step will be.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, beats a tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, to score off a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Royals score 5 in first inning off Dodgers’ Julio Urías before holding on for 6-4 win
The Royals scored five times off the Dodgers’ Julio Urías in the first inning before holding on for 6-4 victory.

The left-hander picked up his 10th victory, which is tied for the NL lead, with six scoreless innings in his last start against Colorado on June 27. He is 10-4 this season with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.

Grove will start the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.54 ERA.

With Kershaw’s stint, every member of the Dodgers’ starting rotation has spent time on the injured list this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports