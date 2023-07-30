This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
Marines recruiting surges
McConnell addresses health concerns
Mookie Betts is scratched from Dodgers lineup with right ankle soreness

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) applauds after scoring off of a single hit by Amed Rosario during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Amed Rosario (31) singles during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. Mookie Betts scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Mookie Betts was scratched from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup with right ankle soreness on Saturday night.

He injured his ankle while trying to back out of an inside pitch from Alexis Diaz in the eighth inning of Friday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Manager Dave Roberts said Betts is day-to-day with minor swelling and soreness.

Betts has played in 99 of the team’s 102 games this season, starting 98 times. He is batting .277 with 27 home runs.

He had been set to start at second base against Reds right-hander Luke Weaver. He was replaced by Chris Taylor.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports