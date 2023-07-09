Dodgers’ Betts hits 10th leadoff homer to set major league mark for most in first half of season

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
Sports

Dodgers’ Betts hits 10th leadoff homer to set major league mark for most in first half of season

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50), right, celebrates after his solo home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50), right, celebrates after his solo home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, giving him the most in the first half in major league history.

Betts’ 408-foot solo shot, his 26th of the season, came on the second pitch of the game by Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Betts eclipsed the mark of nine homers set by Houston’s George Springer in the first half of the 2017 season. Betts’ 46th leadoff homer of his career tied Philadelphia’s Jimmy Rollins for seventh all-time.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Betts hits two of Dodgers’ five homers and drives in four runs in 11-4 victory over Angels
Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 11-4. J.D.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his ground out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Ohtani in Angels’ lineup as DH while nursing blister on finger against Dodgers
All-Star Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup as the designated hitter and is set to bat leadoff for the Los Angeles Angels in their Freeway Series opener against the Dodgers.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dodgers beat the Pirates 5-2 to pull within a half-game of NL West-leading Arizona
Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman homered and Julio Urias pitched six innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Josiah Gray was the early face of the Nationals’ rebuild. Now he’s an All-Star
Josiah Gray became the early face of the Washington Nationals’ rebuild when he was part of the return in the trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts came into the game batting .277. He went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double and four RBIs in an 11-4 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

He is set to compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday as part of All-Star festivities in Seattle.

___

AP MLB:https://apnews.com/hub/mlb andhttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports