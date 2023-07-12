The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Sports

Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, celebrates with Manny Machado, left, after they defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21.

The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, MLB said Wednesday. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29-30.

MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London on June 8-9 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month.

MLB also said the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play spring training games at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10.

The international opener will be MLB’s ninth, following 1999 in Monterrey, Mexico; 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2019 in Tokyo; 2001 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and 2014 in Sydney.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports