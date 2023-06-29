New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yonny Hernandez smiles after reaching first base on a two-run single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Yonny Hernandez, right, tags out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron, who tried to advance from first to third on a single by Nolan Jones during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk gestures to the dugout after hitting a single to drive in two runs against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Harold Castro watches his RBI single off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar gestures after reaching second base on a three-run double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, right, tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' David Peralta during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar watches his three-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Nick Robertson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By MICHAEL KELLY
 
DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.

The rookie shortstop also singled in extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

“Look what he’s done the last month, look what he’s done the last couple of weeks statistically,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s in a good spot as far as his confidence, how he feels in the box, he’s seeing the ball. A lot of good things are happening.”

Jake Bird (2-1) pitched an inning and Justin Lawrence got four outs for his fifth save for Colorado on a night when pitchers struggled with control. The Rockies allowed eight walks and Los Angeles walked five.

“A lot of hits out there, and when you hit guys, walk guys, give them free bases, big numbers are going happen like they did tonight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Mookie Betts homered and Yonny Hernández drove in three runs for Los Angeles.

Michael Grove was in line for the win after pitching five innings, but Colorado rallied in the sixth. Victor González (2-3) loaded the bases with one out, Nick Robertson walked in a run and Tovar lined a double to the wall in center to drive in three. He then scored on Elías Díaz’s single.

The Dodgers scored twice in the eighth, with Lawrence striking out J.D. Martinez with the bases loaded to end the inning.

“That’s the situation we want,” Betts said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but if we we’re going to draw it up that’s kind of how you how you draw it up.”

Los Angeles trailed 4-0 after three innings but three walks by Kyle Freeland, a two-run single by Hernández and Betts’ 20th homer, a three-run shot to left, put the Dodgers ahead 6-4.

“I don’t have very much success off him so I don’t get in deep into counts with him. It’s not good for me. But I was just looking for a strike to hit to be ready to hit,” Betts said.

Freeland walked five and struck out seven in five innings.

KERSHAW FEELING FINE

Roberts said before the game Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw went through his normal routine and is slotted to make his next scheduled start despite saying he “just didn’t feel right” in his last inning of work Tuesday night. Kershaw lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth and was relieved in the seventh despite throwing 79 pitches.

“I thought he was good (Wednesday), moving around well, and that’s where I want to leave it,” Roberts said. “It’s not his back. Obviously when you’re talking about Clayton things get a little bit more dire.”

Roberts said after the game Kershaw “checked out” with the training staff and did not have an MRI on his unspecified issue. The plan is for him to play catch Friday or Saturday.

“I’m planning on him making his next start until I hear otherwise,” Roberts said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Daniel Hudson is scheduled to join the team in Kansas City on Friday, manager Dave Roberts said. Hudson has been out a year after tearing the ACL in his left knee last June.

Rockies: RHP Nick Mears was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a left oblique strain. Mears left Tuesday’s game in the eighth after an inning and two pitches. RHP Gavin Hollowell was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Mears’ roster spot.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA) was set to start Thursday against Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79) in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports