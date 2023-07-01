Dodgers activate left-hander Julio Urías to make start against Royals

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Dodgers activate left-hander Julio Urías to make start against Royals

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-hander Julio Urías, who had missed 36 games after straining his hamstring, from the injured list to start Saturday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old Urías allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts over four innings for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in his last rehab start Sunday. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season.

The Dodgers initially hoped that Urías would return after he was placed on the injured list May 20. But instead of returning the first week of June, his slow recovery from the hamstring strain pushed back his return to the first week of July.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Mookie Betts homers twice, goes 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and leads Dodgers to 9-3 win over Royals
Mookie Betts homered twice and went 4 for 4 with two walks and four RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson returns just over a year after ACL injury
Daniel Hudson made his long-awaited return to the big leagues and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs the bases on a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Betts joins Rodríguez and Guerrero in July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts dashes past third base coach Dino Ebel to score on a single by Freddie Freeman against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Martinez helps power Dodgers past Rockies 14-3 after a severe weather delay
J.D. Martinez had four hits, including his 19th home run to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came out swinging after the game’s start was delayed nearly two hours by severe weather, beating the Colorado Rockies 14-3.

Left-hander Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make space for him on the roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports