Dodig, Krajicek win French Open men’s doubles title, a year after squandering match points in final

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Dodig, Krajicek win French Open men’s doubles title, a year after squandering match points in final

Croatia's Ivan Dodig, left, and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. celebrate winning the men's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Belgium's Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
1 of 4 | 

Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, left, and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. celebrate winning the men’s doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. plays a shot against Belgium's Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille during the men's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
2 of 4 | 

Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, right, and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. plays a shot against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille during the men’s doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Sander Gille plays a shot against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. during the men's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
3 of 4 | 

Belgium’s Joran Vliegen, right, and Sander Gille plays a shot against Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. during the men’s doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, left, and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. clenches their fists after scoring a point against Belgium's Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille during the men's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
4 of 4 | 

Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, left, and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. clenches their fists after scoring a point against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille during the men’s doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — A year after squandering three match points in the final, fourth-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States won the men’s doubles title at the French Open on Saturday by beating unseeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 6-1.

Unlike last year’s tension-filled final, this one was never in doubt as the Croat-American duo broke the Belgians four times, saved all three break points they faced and wrapped up the win in 1 hour, 20 minutes.

It was the 38-year-old Dodig’s third major title in men’s doubles, after winning here in 2015 and at the Australian Open in 2021 — with different partners. But it was a first Grand Slam trophy for the 32-year-old Krajicek, a former top-100 ranked singles player.

Other news
FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, 6/4, 6/4 in their mens singles final match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Alcaraz is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz gets top seed; Djokovic seeks 8th title at All England Club
The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top men at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday.
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Russia's Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon. She has won Grand Slam tournaments on clay and hard courts but was in her first tour-level grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. Swiatek is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Fiule)
Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek is top seed, 2022 champ Rybakina is 3rd, Gauff is 7th and Venus returns
The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top women at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, bottom, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Steve Paston/PA via AP)
Security increased for Wimbledon after series of protests at sports events in Britain
The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week.

Gille and Vliegen were playing together in their first major final.

Last year, Dodig and Krajicek lost to Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer after having three championship points in the second set.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports