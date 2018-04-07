Westmoreland drug dog Diesel, caught in sheriff’s dispute, can’t be retrained, officials say

Diesel, a former K-9 Officer in the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s office that became embroiled in a custody battle, is being retired.

County commissioners said Thursday the dog will be given back to Deputy Sheriff Jason Grecco as a pet because he can’t be retrained to continue his drug detection duties.

“Because Diesel was taken out of service, he lost his touch. It’s an unfortunate waste of county resources and a resource that was important to fight the drug epidemic,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said.

Diesel became a central figure in an ongoing political fight between commissioners and embattled Sheriff Jonathan Held. The dog was donated to the sheriff’s office in 2014.

Officials contend that Held took the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois from Grecco’s care in June in retaliation for the deputy sheriff cooperating with state agents who were investigating the sheriff’s department.

According to court testimony, Grecco is a witnesses against Held, claiming the sheriff ordered him and others in the office to perform campaign chores for his re-election bid while on duty.

Held was charged Feb. 26 by the state’s Attorney General’s Office with two counts of theft and one felony offense of conflict of interest.

Held has denied the allegations.

Last fall, Grecco filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against Held and the county contending he was demoted as a result of his cooperation in the probe. He still works as a deputy sheriff.

The sheriff last year defended his decision to reassign Diesel. Held said the dog was not being used as a police officer and that Grecco was treating Diesel as a pet.

Held and commissioners then agreed to transfer the dog to the Park Police Department to continue his drug detection work.

The dog was paired with Officer Bill Myers, who traveled with Diesel to Pittsburgh over the past several months to renew the dog’s retraining at a cost of several hundred dollars.

Park Police Chief Kirk Nolan said trainers determined Diesel had been out of service too long to return to duty.

“It became an economic issue and not worth the money to keep trying to train it,” Nolan said.

The commissioners said that because Diesel can no longer work as a police dog, they thought it was best to return him to Grecco and his family.

Grecco will be required to sign a liability waiver that absolves the county of any responsibility for the dog before he takes custody.

“He’s basically going to be a house pet,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli. “He’s going home for Easter.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.