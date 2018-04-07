Westmoreland drug dog Diesel, caught in sheriff’s dispute, can’t be retrained, officials say

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Westmoreland drug dog Diesel, caught in sheriff’s dispute, can’t be retrained, officials say

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
Share

Diesel, a former K-9 Officer in the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s office that became embroiled in a custody battle, is being retired.

County commissioners said Thursday the dog will be given back to Deputy Sheriff Jason Grecco as a pet because he can’t be retrained to continue his drug detection duties.

“Because Diesel was taken out of service, he lost his touch. It’s an unfortunate waste of county resources and a resource that was important to fight the drug epidemic,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.

Diesel became a central figure in an ongoing political fight between commissioners and embattled Sheriff Jonathan Held. The dog was donated to the sheriff’s office in 2014.

Officials contend that Held took the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois from Grecco’s care in June in retaliation for the deputy sheriff cooperating with state agents who were investigating the sheriff’s department.

According to court testimony, Grecco is a witnesses against Held, claiming the sheriff ordered him and others in the office to perform campaign chores for his re-election bid while on duty.

Held was charged Feb. 26 by the state’s Attorney General’s Office with two counts of theft and one felony offense of conflict of interest.

Held has denied the allegations.

Last fall, Grecco filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against Held and the county contending he was demoted as a result of his cooperation in the probe. He still works as a deputy sheriff.

The sheriff last year defended his decision to reassign Diesel. Held said the dog was not being used as a police officer and that Grecco was treating Diesel as a pet.

Held and commissioners then agreed to transfer the dog to the Park Police Department to continue his drug detection work.

The dog was paired with Officer Bill Myers, who traveled with Diesel to Pittsburgh over the past several months to renew the dog’s retraining at a cost of several hundred dollars.

Park Police Chief Kirk Nolan said trainers determined Diesel had been out of service too long to return to duty.

“It became an economic issue and not worth the money to keep trying to train it,” Nolan said.

The commissioners said that because Diesel can no longer work as a police dog, they thought it was best to return him to Grecco and his family.

Grecco will be required to sign a liability waiver that absolves the county of any responsibility for the dog before he takes custody.

“He’s basically going to be a house pet,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli. “He’s going home for Easter.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.