AP NEWS
Email:
Go
Listen
Sections
U.S. News
World News
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Technology
Health
Science
Oddities
Lifestyle
Photography
Videos
Listen
Sections
AP Top News
U.S. News
World News
Russia-Ukraine war
Africa
Asia Pacific
Australia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
Politics
President Biden
Congress
Supreme Court
Election 2023
Sports
MLB
Tennis
NBA Finals
NHL
NFL
WNBA
Soccer
Golf
Entertainment
Film reviews
Movies
Music
Television
Fashion
Business
U.S. economy
Financial markets
Videos
Technology
Health
COVID-19
More
AP Investigations
Climate and environment
Oddities
Photography
Travel
Science
AP Fact Check
Lifestyle
Religion
Press Releases
Trump court appearance
Cormac McCarthy died
Russia pummels Zelenskyy’s hometown
Nottingham incidents linked
AP’s ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ documentary
Search
https://apnews.com/video/donald-trump-biden-politics-indictments-us-republican-party-07ff94a055314770ac1fe957735858c9
Click to copy
https://apnews.com/video/donald-trump-biden-politics-indictments-us-republican-party-07ff94a055314770ac1fe957735858c9
Click to copy
Related topics
Politics
Indictments
Donald Trump
U.S. Republican Party
District of Columbia
South Carolina
U.S. Department of Justice
Joe Biden
Kevin McCarthy
Lindsey Graham
Robert Hunter Biden
Hillary Clinton
Richard Durbin
Juries
Legal proceedings
Public opinion
Ralph Norman
Dick Durbin
Richard Blumenthal
Videos
National
Trump’s allies in Congress defend him amid charges
June 13, 2023 GMT
AP NEWS
Top Stories
Video
Contact Us
Accessibility Statement
Cookie Settings
Download AP NEWS
Connect with the definitive source for global and local news
More from AP
ap.org
AP Insights
AP Definitive Source Blog
AP Images Spotlight
AP Explore
AP Books
AP Stylebook
Follow AP
The Associated Press
About
Contact
Customer Support
Careers
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved.