FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Political pendulum swings in the 18th

By Joseph Sabino Mistick
 
Share

“Politics is a pendulum whose swings between anarchy and tyranny are fueled by perpetually rejuvenated illusions,” according to Albert Einstein. And while he was right about the pendulum reaching both extremes, most of the time it is somewhere near the middle, where most Americans like their politicians.

In last week’s 18th Congressional District special election, Democrats found that sweet spot, away from the extremes, with their candidate, Conor Lamb. A moderate Democrat and a former federal prosecutor and Marine, Lamb is tough on crime and pro-Second Amendment.

Lamb’s margin of apparent victory was just a few hundred votes, but the swing of votes required to get there is the real story. No Democrat was supposed to win in a district where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 20 points not long ago. It is a district that had voted Republican so consistently in the past that its former Republican congressman ran unopposed in his last two elections.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Those were lopsided Republican victories — every politician’s dream — but the real lessons lie in the close elections. And this race is a good teacher.

We learned, last week, that organized labor still matters. Lamb was supported by the United Steelworkers, United Mine Workers and other unions, and they worked hard for him. This time, union leaders and their rank-and-file stood together. And Lamb embraced their support, declaring organized labor had “been the heart and soul of this campaign.”

Darrin Kelly, Allegheny County Labor Council president and a union firefighter in Pittsburgh, told the Huffington Post, “The best thing about what we have with Conor Lamb is that we know he’ll listen. That’s all we really want when we help someone get elected — is to make sure that our voices get heard.”

We learned again that political power is rarely transferable. The big politicians always try to build a team of lesser lights, supporting candidates who think like they do. And the Trump administration pulled out the stops in this race, with multiple visits by the president’s surrogates and two by the president himself, all to defeat Lamb.

But voters rarely let any politician tell them how to vote in other races. Even if they love the guy who is trying to call the shots, voters protect their right to vote and think for themselves.

We also learned that late Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill was on to something decades ago, when he said “all politics is local.” Much has changed since then, with 24-hour cable news stations and social media, and old Tip would hardly recognize much of what passes for politics and government these days. But a few of the basic rules still apply.

On the weekend before the election, Trump filled a hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport with his supporters, rallying his base to vote for Rick Saccone, Lamb’s Republican opponent. It was vintage Trump, great political showbiz, and all the national media were there.

But while that was going on, Lamb was quietly walking door-to-door in the district, meeting one voter at a time, listening more than talking. And it worked like Tip said it would.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

,

,joseph sabino mistick