Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López suspended for a potential doping violation

FILE - Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno in action during the 74th Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race in Oron-la-Ville, Switzerland, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The International Cycling Union says Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez has been provisionally suspended for a potential doping violation in the weeks before last year’s Giro d’Italia. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

 
AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López has been provisionally suspended for a potential doping violation in the weeks before last year’s Giro d’Italia, the International Cycling Union said Tuesday.

Last December, López’s former team terminated his contract after discovering he had a “probable connection” with a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.

The ICU said its suspension took into account evidence obtained from Spanish law enforcement during the investigation into the doctor’s activities.

The 29-year-old López was notified “of a potential (violation) for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d’Italia 2022,” the ICU said.

López won a stage of the 2020 Tour de France and finished third in the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

He currently rides for Team Medellín, which announced Tuesday that López had pulled out of the Tour of Panama. The team said it expects López will continue to defend himself and noted it is only a “potential” violation. López retweeted it.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports