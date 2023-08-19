Lolita the orca dies
Sports

Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo

Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong jumps on goal scorer Jonathan Tah and other teammates after their side's second goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
1 of 9 | 

Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong jumps on goal scorer Jonathan Tah and other teammates after their side’s second goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
2 of 9 | 

Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, left, and Leipzig's David Raum fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
3 of 9 | 

Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, left, and Leipzig’s David Raum fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso talks to Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
4 of 9 | 

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso talks to Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Stuttgart's Silas Katompa Mvumpa celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum, at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
5 of 9 | 

Stuttgart’s Silas Katompa Mvumpa celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum, at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
VfL Wolfsburg fans cheer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)
6 of 9 | 

VfL Wolfsburg fans cheer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)
Bochum's Bernardo, left, in action against Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum, at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
7 of 9 | 

Bochum’s Bernardo, left, in action against Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum, at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
Dion Beljo of Augsburg helps Ko Itakura of Gladbach, who is down with a cramp during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach, at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
8 of 9 | 

Dion Beljo of Augsburg helps Ko Itakura of Gladbach, who is down with a cramp during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach, at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
Stuttgart's Dan-Axel Zagadou, right scores against Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum, at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
9 of 9 | 

Stuttgart’s Dan-Axel Zagadou, right scores against Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum, at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
By CIARÁN FAHEY
 
BERLIN (AP) — Jeremie Frimpong scored one goal and set up another for Bayer Leverkusen to defeat Leipzig 3-2 in their opening game of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Victor Boniface, making his league debut after his transfer from Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, set up Frimpong for the opener in the 24th minute.

Jonathan Tah headed the second from a corner in the 35th, only for Dani Olmo to reply in likewise fashion for Leipzig five minutes later.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose tried to shake things up with three changes in the 62nd, but Florian Wirtz scored two minutes later for Leverkusen with a wonderful lob over goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, in off the crossbar following a fine team move involving Frimpong and Odilon Kossounou.

Belgian striker Loïs Openda responded in the 71st with his first Bundesliga goal for Leipzig, but coach Xabi Alonso’s team stayed cool to see out the win.

Stuttgart showed no ill-effect from losing captain Wataru Endo to Liverpool the previous day as both Serhou Guirassy and Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored twice in a 5-0 rout of visiting Bochum.

Promoted Heidenheim slumped to a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg on its Bundesliga debut. The visitor got off to a bad start when Jonas Wind scored in the sixth minute. The Danish forward grabbed his second in the 27th.

Tomáš Čvančara scored a late penalty to rescue a 4-4 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Augsburg. The home team had come from two goals down to lead until Čvančara equalized in the seventh minute of injury time.

Also, Freiburg defeated Hoffenheim 2-1 away.

Borussia Dortmund, last season’s runner-up, was started its league campaign against visiting Cologne late.

