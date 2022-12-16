3 frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to service

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests.

The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the state hadn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the alleged acts at a “talent show” were “a condition of initiation into, admission into, continued membership in or association with any organization.”

The allegations were directed at members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s New Hampshire Beta Chapter, police said.

Police said they investigated the allegations involving new members of the fraternity at the SAE chapter house on April 13.

The warrants were issued starting in June. Student hazing is a misdemeanor.

More than 40 students were arrested and the fraternity was suspended.

Many students signed agreements in court earlier this year that avoided a conviction and agreed to perform community service.