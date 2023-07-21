England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis take lead in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event

 
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis shot a 9-under 61 in better-ball play Thursday at rainy Midland Country Club to take the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

“We look forward to this event all year,” Lewis said. “We plan it in January, which outfits we’re going to wear. We’re just looking forward to tomorrow and just this whole week.”

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley were a stroke back with first-round leaders Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan. Shadoff and Talley shot 60, and Castren and Tan had a 63.

‘’We seemed to have birdies on opposite holes, so that really helps,” Shadoff said. “When we weren’t having such good holes, we were there for each other with pars or birdies. So it was a real team effort.”

Reto, from South Africa, and Lewis, from the United States, waited out a 2 1/2-hour delay in the afternoon. They had a 14-under 126 total after opening with a 65 on Wednesday in alternate-shot play.

“We had a slow start with the rain delay, but then when we got back out there we gave ourselves a little pep talking and just said, `One shot at a time. Let’s give ourselves good opportunities,” Lewis said. “We made a lot of birdies.”

Reto holed her second shot for eagle on the par-4 fifth after the delay.

“The wind was helping, so I hit one club less, and I hit it really strong, nice,” Reto said. “`OK, it’s going to be close.’ Then, bang, one hop and then in the hole.”

Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso were fourth at 12 under after a 63. Celine Borge and Polly Mack had a 64 to get to 11 under.

Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson missed the cut by a stroke, following an opening 73 with a 65. Thompson has gone four years since her last victory.

The teams will play alternate shot Friday and better-ball Saturday, with many of the players then travelling to France for the Evian Championship next week.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports