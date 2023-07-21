Knight and Szokol shoot tournament-record 62 in alternate shot to take lead in team event

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Knight and Szokol shoot tournament-record 62 in alternate shot to take lead in team event

Cheyenne Knight, rear, hugs Elizabeth Szokol on the 18th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 of 10 | 

Cheyenne Knight, rear, hugs Elizabeth Szokol on the 18th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cheyenne Knight, rear, hugs Elizabeth Szokol on the 18th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2 of 10 | 

Cheyenne Knight, rear, hugs Elizabeth Szokol on the 18th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cheyenne Knight, left, fist bumps Elizabeth Szokol on the 17th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
3 of 10 | 

Cheyenne Knight, left, fist bumps Elizabeth Szokol on the 17th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cheyenne Knight drives on the 11th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 of 10 | 

Cheyenne Knight drives on the 11th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth Szokol drives off the 18th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5 of 10 | 

Elizabeth Szokol drives off the 18th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Polly Mack of Germany drives off the 18th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
6 of 10 | 

Polly Mack of Germany drives off the 18th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yuka Saso of Japan drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
7 of 10 | 

Yuka Saso of Japan drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stacy Lewis closes her eyes after hitting from the sand onto the 17th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
8 of 10 | 

Stacy Lewis closes her eyes after hitting from the sand onto the 17th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maria Fassi of Mexico hits onto the 17th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
9 of 10 | 

Maria Fassi of Mexico hits onto the 17th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England lines up her putt on the 10th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
10 of 10 | 

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England lines up her putt on the 10th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol birdied six of the last eight holes in alternate-shot play for an 8-under 62 and a three-stroke lead Friday in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

Knight made a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th in windy conditions at Midland Country Club to break the tournament alternate-shot round record and 54-hole scoring mark at 18-under 192.

“It’s so awesome,” Szokol said. “We love this event. It’s so fun that Dow does this for us. It’s such a unique format, and this is the only (team) event we get to play this year. It’s amazing to be in the record books at this event.”

Other news
United States' Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th green at went into the hole for a birdie during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Bunker mentality: British Open changes rake pattern in pot bunkers at Hoylake
The small bunkers at Royal Liverpool are still not the place to be in the British Open. They just aren’t quite as bad as they were in the opening round.
United States' Brian Harman speaks at a press conference following the completion of his second round during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake to build 5-shot lead over Fleetwood
Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool.
Beau Hossler watches his tee shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at the Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, Calif., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
S.Y. Noh eagles all 3 par 5s to take the 1st-round lead in the Barracuda Championship
S.Y. Noh eagled all three par-5 holes and scored a tournament-record 23 points Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club.
United States' Jordan Spieth plays from the rough on the 2nd hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Spieth has solid British Open start ruined by a shank; Justin Thomas’ season could be ending
Jordan Spieth was quietly optimistic about his game coming into the British Open and it showed. He opened with a 69.

Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 68. They finished second last year.

“We’re just going to really try and go out and have fun tomorrow,” Tan said. “It’s best ball, so we’re going to make birdies and hopefully we’ll see where it puts us at the end of the round.”

Knight won the 2019 Ascendant LPGA for her lone tour title, while Szokol is winless. The U.S. duo tied for fourth last year after missing the cut in 2021.

“We’re really good friends, so I think we’re very comfortable playing together,” Szokol said. “We know each other really well and I have so much trust in Cheyenne’s game. That makes it so much easier for alternate shot.”

Knight and Szokol also started fast with birdies on three of the first holes. They dropped a stroke on No. 8, and played the back nine in 6-under 29. The had a 61 on Thursday in better-ball play, also the format for the final round Saturday.

“We tried not to psych ourselves out with alternate shot because it is such a hard format,” Knight said. “I think we told each other yesterday, ‘You can make birdies in alternate shot.’ I think you just kind of have to have the mindset like you can make birdies and just try to be aggressive and fearless rather than try not to make a mistake.”

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley were tied for third at 13 under with Celine Borge and Polly Mack. Shadoff-Talley shot 70, and Borge-Mack had a 68.

Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi were 12 under with Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso. Lewis-Fassi had a 66, and Boutier-Saso shot 70.

Second-round leaders Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis had a 73 a day after shooting a 61 in better-ball play. They were tied for seventh at 11 under with Ana Belac and Bianca Pagdanganan. Belac and Bianca Pagdanganan had a 66.

Tournament officials announced Friday that the 2024 event will be played June 27-30 for its first Sunday finish. The shift from July to June was made because of the Paris Olympics.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports