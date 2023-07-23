Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

Cheyenne Knight, Elizabeth Szokol hold on to win LPGA Tour’s lone team event

Elizabeth Szokol, right, fist bumps her team partner Cheyenne Knight after a birdie on the 12th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Elizabeth Szokol, right, fist bumps her team partner Cheyenne Knight after a birdie on the 12th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cheyenne Knight drives off the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cheyenne Knight drives off the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Elizabeth Szokol, right, and Cheyenne Knight walk off the 12th green after a birdie on the 12th green by Szokol during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Elizabeth Szokol, right, and Cheyenne Knight walk off the 12th green after a birdie on the 12th green by Szokol during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cheyenne Knight hits her approach shot onto the 11th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cheyenne Knight hits her approach shot onto the 11th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Matilda Castren of Finland drives on the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Matilda Castren of Finland drives on the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kelly Tan drives off the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Kelly Tan drives off the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Matilda Castren of Finland, center, and Kelly Tan wait to tee off on the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Matilda Castren of Finland, center, and Kelly Tan wait to tee off on the 13th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Matilda Castren of Finland, right, fist bumps her playing partner Kelly Tan on the 11th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Matilda Castren of Finland, right, fist bumps her playing partner Kelly Tan on the 11th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Polly Mack of Germany drives off the eighth tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Polly Mack of Germany drives off the eighth tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

Knight and Szokol closed with a 5-under 65 in better-ball play at Midland Country Club. They finished at 23 under, following a better-ball 61 in the second round Thursday with an alternate-shot 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

Castren and Tan shot a 63. They also finished second last year.

Cheyenne Knight, rear, hugs Elizabeth Szokol on the 18th green during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Knight and Szokol shoot tournament-record 62 in alternate shot to take lead in team event
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol birdied six of the last eight holes in alternate-shot play for an 8-under 62 and a three-stroke lead Friday in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

The 26-year-old Knight also won the 2019 Ascendant LPGA, while Szokol took her first LPGA Tour title. The U.S. duo tied for fourth last year after missing the cut in 2021.

Play was delayed for 1 hour, 40 minutes because of lightning with the leaders on the 13th hole.

The teams of Celine Boutier-Yuka Saso (62), Jodi Ewart Shadoff-Emma Talley (63) and Celine Borge-Polly Mack (63) tied for third at 20 under. Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi had a 63 to finish sixth at 19 under.

