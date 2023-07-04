Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Thick, heavy smoke billows over downtown Hartford after fire erupts in building

 
HARTFORD, CT. (AP) — Thick, gray smoke billowed from downtown Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday as firefighters tried to quickly douse a fire in the city’s Frontier building.

The fire erupted around 3 p.m. at the building, amid flash-flood warnings prompted by thunderstorms sweeping through the area.

By late afternoon, crews extinguished the blaze at the building, which houses a telecommunications company.

Michael DiMassa, left, and his lawyer, John Gulash, right, speak to reporters outside federal court in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. DiMassa was sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing $1.2 million from the city of West Haven, Conn. (AP Photo/Dave Collins)
Former Connecticut lawmaker gets 27 months in prison for stealing over $1 million in coronavirus aid
A former Connecticut state representative has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing more than $1.2 million from the city of West Haven, most of it federal-related coronavirus aid.
Catherine Manson unloads home nebulizer units from her car while her children, Caydence Manson, center, and Carter Manson, follow behind after they were picked up from school in Hartford, Conn., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. All three of them suffer from asthma. The children have missed weeks of school, leaving them behind in schoolwork at a critical juncture for their education. And in turn, their parents were forced to miss work to care for them – putting a strain on the family’s finances. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Black children are more likely to have asthma. A lot comes down to where they live
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amid the balloons, cake and games at his best friend’s birthday party on a farm, 5-year-old Carter Manson clutched his small chest.
This image provided by Jeremy Stein shows Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin addressing a crowd gathering for a vigil on Saturday, April 22, 2023, on the same street where Se'Cret Pierce, 12, was shot in the head by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting Thursday. She died the following morning. (Jeremy Stein via AP)
Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12
A Connecticut family is reeling from its latest ordeal because of gun violence. Se’Cret Pierce died after a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting hit the 12-year-old’s head.
FILE - Police officers respond after an officer was stabbed in Spectra Boutique Apartments on May 17, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. A judge on Friday, April 14, 2023, has ended the nearly 50 years of federal oversight of police in Hartford, despite continued concerns the department still has not hired enough minority officers to reflect the city's large Black and Hispanic populations. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP, File)
Judge ends Hartford police consent decree despite concerns
A judge has ended the nearly 50 years of federal oversight of police in Hartford, Connecticut. That comes amid criticism by observers that the department still hasn’t hired enough minority officers to reflect the city’s population.

