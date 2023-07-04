Thick, heavy smoke billows over downtown Hartford after fire erupts in building

HARTFORD, CT. (AP) — Thick, gray smoke billowed from downtown Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday as firefighters tried to quickly douse a fire in the city’s Frontier building.

The fire erupted around 3 p.m. at the building, amid flash-flood warnings prompted by thunderstorms sweeping through the area.

By late afternoon, crews extinguished the blaze at the building, which houses a telecommunications company.

The cause was still under investigation.