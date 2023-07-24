A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
U.S. News

Challenge to Florida drag shows law won’t go to trial until next spring

FILE - Hundreds of drag queens and allies march from Cascades Park to the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., where a rally was held on the steps of the Historical Capitol building to speak out in opposition to "continued attacks on the LGBTQ+ community by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican state legislators," April 25, 2023. A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won't start until the beginning of June 2024, according to a filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee on Friday, July 21. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File)
FILE - Hundreds of drag queens and allies march from Cascades Park to the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., where a rally was held on the steps of the Historical Capitol building to speak out in opposition to “continued attacks on the LGBTQ+ community by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican state legislators,” April 25, 2023. A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won’t start until the beginning of June 2024, according to a filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee on Friday, July 21. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File)

FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-rights and abortion-rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the state, as they take part in a rally and march, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won't start until the beginning of June 2024, according to a filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee on Friday, July 21. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-rights and abortion-rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the state, as they take part in a rally and march, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won’t start until the beginning of June 2024, according to a filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee on Friday, July 21. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won’t start until next spring.

A filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee late last week shows that the trial won’t start until the beginning of June 2024. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury.

The law, championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is on hold for now. A federal judge last month issued a temporary injunction preventing it from being enforced until the trial is held. The state of Florida has appealed that decision.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell issued an order clarifying that the injunction applied to all venues in Florida, not just the restaurant that had sued the state challenging the law’s constitutionality.

The new law punishes venues for allowing children into “adult live performances.” Although it does not specify drag shows, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances. Venues that violate the law face fines and the possibility of their liquor licenses being suspended or revoked. Individuals could also be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

The lawsuit was brought by the owner of a Hamburger Mary’s restaurant and bar in Orlando, which regularly hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances on Sundays that children were invited to attend. The restaurant owner said the law was overbroad, was written vaguely and violated First Amendment rights by chilling speech.

Before announcing his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as governor. Other bills he signed would ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools.