Boyland’s early 64-yard touchdown run gets Drake started toward first win of season

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Dorian Boyland rushed for 123 yards and a long touchdown and Drake picked up its first win of the season, a 16-9 victory over Morehead State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had 400 yards of offense but managed just two touchdowns and a field goal. Boyland’s 64-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage got Drake off to a fast start and Trey Radocha caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Luke Bailey for a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Morehead State rallied on a 4-yard TD pass from Carter Cravens to Ryan Upp on the final play of the first half and a short field goal by Thomas Schwartz in the third quarter but got no closer than 13-9.

Shane Dunning’s 25-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring for Drake (1-3, 1-0 Pioneer Football League).

Bailey completed 23 of 36 passes for 264 yards and Sam Rodriguez had two receptions for 95 yards.

Cravens was 18 of 39 for 221 yards and led the Eagles (1-3, 0-2) with 64 rushing yards. Rupp had 10 catches for 130 yards.

