Warriors forward Draymond Green sidelined for start of training camp with sprained ankle

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has a sprained left ankle that will sideline him for at least the first two weeks of training camp.

The 33-year-old Green is scheduled to be reevaluated in two weeks as he enters his 12th NBA season, the team said Monday at media day.

“Didn’t quite foresee this coming into the season, but everything happens for a reason,” said Green, who missed a portion of training camp last year when he took a brief leave of absence after punching then-teammate Jordan Poole.

Green said he was scrimmaging in an informal setting when he drove for a layup and landed awkwardly on the foot of teammate Jonathan Kuminga and hurt his ankle.

“I’ve had some bad ones. It could have been as bad, I thought it was going to be, initially,” Green said.

“We were just playing pickup, I was going in for a layup, came down on JK’s foot. I feel like I’m improving fast, I’m a quick healer.”

Green and the Warriors hope to make another deep postseason run with the core lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins returning from the 2022 championship team, along with the new additions of veterans Chris Paul and Rudy Gay, after Golden State lost to LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Green was in good spirits Monday and walked without a limp for his podium interview.

“How’s everyone?” Green said, grinning. “Welcome back to the real world, life.”

