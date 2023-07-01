People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

Draymond Green staying with Warriors on a new 4-year deal, source tells AP

FILE - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) smiles at Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., April 7, 2023. Green got a new contract that'll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)

FILE - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) smiles at Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., April 7, 2023. Green got a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is sticking around to chase more championships with the Golden State Warriors after agreeing to a new $100 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday as the NBA’s free agency period began because the deal can’t be finalized until the moratorium period ends. The fourth year is at Green’s option.

Green had said he wanted to remain with the Warriors for the rest of his career playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — a trio that has captured four titles together starting in 2015.

Other news
FILE - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Warriors want to keep Green, yet the team is prepared for him to formally decline his $27.5 million player option for the final year of his contract next season and become an unrestricted free agent seeking a long-term deal. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Warriors committed to keeping Draymond Green, new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says
The Golden State Warriors want to keep Draymond Green, yet the team is prepared for him to formally decline his $27.5 million player option for the final year of his contract next season and become an unrestricted free agent seeking a long-term deal.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr watches during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kerr: Draymond Green’s return crucial for Warriors title hopes
Coach Steve Kerr was frank about the lasting impact Draymond Green’s punch of Jordan Poole in a preseason practice had on the Golden State Warriors’ season, which ended with a second-round loss to the Lakers.
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green speaks during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in San Francisco. Green was suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of the Warriors’ NBA basketball first-round playoff series. Green is expected to return in Game 4 Sunday. (AP Photo/Janie McCauley)
Draymond Green won’t change post-suspension, returns Game 4
Draymond Green fully plans to be suspended again, and had some strong words for the NBA trying to make him an example of suspensions based on past behavior.
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, right, grabs a rebound against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, left, in the first quarter during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Warriors will lean on dependable Looney with Green suspended
The Golden State Warriors have always been able to depend on Kevon Looney and the center realizes his role is suddenly as large as ever.

Green opted out of a $27.6 million contract for 2023-24 to seek a long-term deal.

New Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said at his introductory news conference June 19 that the organization was committed to keeping the fiery forward, who began last season by punching Jordan Poole during a training camp practice before taking a short leave of absence.

Poole was traded to Washington earlier in this offseason, in a move that brings veteran Chris Paul to the Warriors. Paul is under contract for just this coming season; Poole is entering a four-year deal that’ll pay him an average of more than $30 million annually, so that move was done in large part to give the Warriors future financial flexibility — needed by the rules of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement agreement that goes into effect Saturday.

The Warriors missed out defending their 2022 championship with a loss to LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals after getting by Sacramento in a seven-game first-round series.

Green was suspended for a Game 3 win against the Kings after stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis during a Game 2 defeat. The Warriors became the first defending champion to rally from an 0-2 deficit to win a playoff series.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports