Earthquake strikes Morocco
Zach Bryan arrested
See new comet
One Chip Challenge
Pelosi running for reelection
Sports

Rhyne Howard has 21 points, 12 rebounds to lift Dream over Mystics 80-75 in battle for playoff seed

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Allisha Gray and Danielle Robinson made clutch free throws in the closing seconds and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Washington Mystics 80-75 on Friday night.

The game helped determine playoff seeding. The loss locked Washington (18-21) into the seventh seed while Atlanta (19-20) still has a chance to move up.

Gray and Cheyenne Parker both scored 17 for the Dream, who are home against Dallas to close the regular season on Sunday.

Brittney Sykes had a career-high 27 points for the Mystics, who finish at second-place New York. Elena Delle Donne had 13 and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 11. Natasha Cloud had a career-high and franchise record 15 assists.

Other news
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots next to Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Sabrina Ionescu breaks single-season 3-point record; Liberty win 8th straight, beating Sparks 96-89
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, center, draws on a whiteboard during overtime of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works toward the basket as Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings, left, defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Colllier scores 27, takes charge down stretch as Lynx top Dream 91-85 in OT to move into 5th place

Atlanta opened the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run for a 73-60 lead, its biggest of the game. Gray started it with a jumper and a 3-pointer.

Walker-Kimbrough and Cloud had consecutive 3s to pull Washington to 75-68 with 5:44 left and Sykes made it 76-75 with 20.3 to go.

Gray and Robinson then made free throws in the final seconds.

The Dream led 42-35 at the half and by as many as 11 in the third quarter but Sykes scored 15 in the third to cut the deficit to 61-60 entering the fourth.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball