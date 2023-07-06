A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sports

Allisha Gray scores 23 points to help the Dream beat the Sparks for second time in 3 days

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 23 points, Cheyenne Parker had 14 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-79 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta jumped out to a 29-14 lead after the first quarter behind nine points from Rhyne Howard. The Dream shot 61% in the quarter and held Los Angeles to 6 of 19 (32%). The Dream were ahead 53-40 at the break.

Howard made her fifth 3-pointer for a 61-51 lead and the Dream lead by double figures the entire fourth quarter.

Howard, who was coming off a career-high 43 points in a 112-84 win over the Sparks on Sunday, finished with 15 points for Atlanta (8-8). The Dream play back-to-back games at Chicago starting on Friday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Azura Stevens added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-11). Jordin Canada added 13 points with seven assists and rookie Zia Cooke scored 11.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports