Hiedeman scores 20 points in the 3rd quarter, Sun snap the Dream's 7-game win streak

 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 of her career-high 24 points in the third quarter, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun ended the Atlanta Dream’s seven-game winning streak with an 82-71 victory on Thursday.

Connecticut trailed 59-57 with 2:38 left in the third quarter before going on a 16-0 run to pull away.

Hiedeman took over in the third quarter, scoring 20 of Connecticut’s 29 points to help build a 67-59 lead. She made 7 of 8 shots in the quarter, including all five of her 3-point attempts. Atlanta scored 18 points in the frame.

Hiedeman finished 8 of 11 from the field, including 6 of 7 from distance, to top her previous high of 19 points. She had combined for just six 3-pointers in her last seven games.

Rebecca Allen and DeWanna Bonner each scored 13 points for Connecticut (16-6). Bonner moved into eighth on the WNBA’s career scoring list, passing Candace Parker (6,574). Thomas became the 34th player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career assists.

Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and Allisha Gray had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Atlanta (12-9). Nia Coffey added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Howard was 4 of 9 from 3-point range to extend her WNBA record to 19 straight games with two or more makes from distance.

Atlanta hosts Connecticut on Saturday.

