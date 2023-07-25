FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker

FILE - Drew Barrymore appears at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2023, in Washington. Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Barrymore, whose honors include a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, will be presiding over a more literary ceremony this fall.

Barrymore will be hosting the 74th annual National Book Awards, the National Book Foundation announced Tuesday. And Oprah Winfrey, a previous winner of an honorary National Book Award, will be a guest speaker.

Barrymore and Winfrey both have long histories of championing books and reading. Winfrey’s book club picks have helped dozens of works become bestsellers, while Barrymore has praised books by Tina Fey and David Sedaris, among others.

This cover image released by Ace shows "The Weaver and the Witch Queen" by Genevieve Gornichec. (Ace via AP)
Book Review: Genevieve Gornichec spins a fun yarn with ‘The Weaver and the Witch Queen’
Genevieve Gornichec’s second historical fantasy novel “The Weaver and the Witch Queen” marries Norse mythology with romance and two dashing heroines, who each have to find their own way in 10th century Norway.
This cover image released by Knopf shows "Somebody's Fool" by Richard Russo. (Knopf via AP)
Book Review: Still foolin’ — Richard Russo revisits upstate New York in third novel
Richard Russo returns to what used to be North Bath, New York, in “Somebody’s Fool,” the third novel in his “Fool” series.
REMOVES REFERENCE TO BILLIONAIRE FILE - The Santa Barbara News-Press building is seen on Sept. 5, 2006, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Santa Barbara News-Press, one of California's oldest newspapers, has ceased publishing after its owner declared the 150-year-old publication bankrupt. After floundering for years, the newspaper became an online-only publication in April but its last digital edition was posted Friday, July 21, 2023, when owner Wendy McCaw filed for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Santa Barbara’s paper, one of California’s oldest, stops publishing after owner declares bankruptcy
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Santa Barbara News-Press, one of California’s oldest newspapers, has ceased publishing after its owner declared the 150-year-old publication bankrupt.
Japanese writer Seiichi Morimura delivers a speech in Tokyo in March 2010. Morimura, whose nonfiction trilogy "The Devil’s Gluttony" exposed human medical experiments conducted by a secret Japanese army unit during World War II, died Monday, July 24, 2023. He was 90. (Kyodo News via AP)
Seiichi Morimura, who exposed the atrocities committed by the Japanese army’s Unit 731, dies at 90
Renowned Japanese mystery writer Seiichi Morimura, whose nonfiction trilogy “The Devil’s Gluttony” exposed human medical experiments conducted by a secret Japanese army unit during World War II, has died at age 90.

“Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers’ lives — by opening doors, sparking conversations, and building community,” David Steinberger, chair of the Board of Directors of the National Book Foundation, said in a statement. “This belief echoes the mission of the National Book Foundation to ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.”

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 15, in Manhattan, with competitive prizes to be handed out in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, literature in translation and young people’s literature. Barrymore is not the first celebrity host of the National Book Awards, the unofficial “Oscars” of the publishing world. Steve Martin hosted a handful of times in the late 1990s and early 2000s.