GOP debate
800 missing in Maui fire
Trump to surrender
Children are rescued from cable car
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. News

Woman admits bribing state employee to issue driver’s licenses without a road test

 
Share

A woman has admitted to bribing an employee of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to issue driver’s licenses to people who never took a road test.

Neta Centio, 56, of Taunton, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, the latest scandal at the RMV’s Brockton branch.

From July 2020 until April 2021, Centio paid a road test examiner at the Brockton office to say that applicants for driver’s licenses had passed their road tests when they had not even showed up, federal prosecutors said.

That resulted in driver’s licenses being given to several unqualified drivers, prosecutors said.

Other news
FILE - Malaysia's former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poses for media outside courthouse, after charged with corruption and money laundering, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 10, 2023. Muhyiddin was acquitted by the high court of four corruption charges on Tuesday, Aug. 15, just days after his opposition bloc expanded its influence in local elections. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin acquitted of four graft charges
FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2013. A visit from President Joe Biden to Arizona this week is creating buzz that longtime advocates for banning mining on land around the Grand Canyon could be getting their wish. Biden’s first stop Tuesday will be near the Grand Canyon, where he’s expected to announce plans for a new national monument to preserve more than 1,562 square miles. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
Lawyers, who support Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, hold a protest against Khan's imprisonment, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Khan is now an inmate at a high-security prison after being convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
From prison, Pakistan’s former Premier Imran Khan and his lawyer plan to challenge his graft case

Centio took money from several learner’s permit holders and used mobile payment service CashApp to split the money with the road examiner, prosecutors said.

After Centio’s fraud was discovered, she told the road test examiner, “Don’t say nothing about the CashApp. ... Break the phone.”

Centio faces up to 20 years in prison and the forfeiture of more than $20,000 at sentencing scheduled for Nov. 20.

In February 2020, four workers at the Brockton branch were fired after an investigation by the state Department of Transportation found that 2,100 people were granted licenses without taking a driver’s test.

One of the four fired, the former manager of the Brockton branch, was sentenced earlier this month to four months in prison after pleading guilty to extortion for taking bribes in exchange for issuing passing scores on learner’s permit tests.