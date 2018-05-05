Man suspected of DUI crashes vehicle, fights police near PPG Paints Arena

A man suspected of driving under the influence crashed his vehicle and then tried to fight the police officers who responded to the incident Thursday night.

Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Fullerton Street near PPG Paints Arena.

Togneri said the driver was arrested, but officials didn’t immediately identify him.

The officer was taken to a hospital to treat cuts on his arm and hand.

No other information was immediately available.

