Indiana state trooper shoots man during probe of guns, drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana State Police trooper shot and wounded a man Monday in Indianapolis after he fled from troopers tracking him as part of a guns and drugs investigation, state police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and no officers were injured in Monday morning’s shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, said state police Sgt. John Perrine.

The shooting happened as three state troopers were following up on an investigation of a person with several warrants for gun and drug felony charges, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Perrine said the troopers encountered the suspect at a hotel but he fled on foot, got into a vehicle and drove away before crashing into a nearby pond as the troopers were pursuing him.

The suspect fled on foot from the pond before one trooper exchange gunfire with the man, he said.

Perrine said it was not immediately clear who fired their weapon first or how many rounds the trooper had fired. He said the shooting remains under investigation.

“We recognize there are a lot of questions and they are the same questions we have,” he said.