Sports

Ducks add Islanders’ top farm coach Brent Thompson to staff

FILE -New York Islanders assistant coach Brent Thompson, left, directs right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) with head coach Jack Capuano at right, in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014, in Washington. The Anaheim Ducks have added veteran American Hockey League head coach Brent Thompson to Greg Cronin's staff. The Ducks announced the hiring on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
ANAHEIM. Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have added veteran American Hockey League head coach Brent Thompson to Greg Cronin’s staff.

The Ducks announced the hiring on Tuesday, a little more than a month after hiring Cronin to replace Dallas Eakins. It will be his first NHL head coaching job and it follows a five-year run as the head coach at Colorado (AHL), the Avalanche’s top farm team.

Thompson has 20 years of coaching experience, including the past nine as the head coach of Bridgeport (AHL), the Islanders’ top farm team. The 52-year-old also served as an Islanders assistant coach in 2012-13 and 13-14.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Thompson spent two seasons as the head coach of the Alaska Aces (ECHL) from 2009-11. He led the Aces to a Kelly Cup championship in 2011 and was named ECHL Coach of the Year following a league-best 47-22-3 record in the regular season. Thompson began his coaching career as a player/coach with the CHL’s Colorado Eagles (2003-04) and served as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Peoria Rivermen from 2005-09.

Thompson had a 15-year professional career as a defenseman, playing in 121 NHL games with Los Angeles (1991-94) and Winnipeg (1994-97). His sons, Tage (Buffalo) and Tyce (New Jersey), currently play for NHL clubs.

