Sports

Former captain Ryan Getzlaf named player development coordinator by Ducks

FILE - Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Former captain Ryan Getzlaf has been named the Anaheim Ducks player development coordinator.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Former captain Ryan Getzlaf is now the player development coordinator for the Anaheim Ducks.

Getzlaf served as Anaheim’s captain for 12 seasons (2010-22). He is also the all-time leading scorer in franchise history with 1,019 points, including 737 assists, and played in a team-record 1,157 games.

In his new role, Getzlaf will assist Director of Player Development Jim Johnson in preparing prospects in Anaheim’s system for a career in professional hockey

Getzlaf played 17 seasons for the Ducks after being the 19th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft.

“I am so excited to be back in a role where I feel I can help our young players, who are the focal point of both the future and present of our hockey club,” Getzlaf said in a statement. “This opportunity will give me the chance to help them in the critical years of their development and share the many years of experiences that I have had.”

