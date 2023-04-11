Duke’s Filipowski to return for 2nd season with Blue Devils

Duke center Kyle Filipowski, right, drives around Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters.

Filipowski announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post , saying: “I’m not done yet, see you next year.”

Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference , and he was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils’ claimed the title . He averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and possesses the ability to step outside.

Duke is losing a pair of one-and-done prospects, big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead, to the NBA draft while junior guard Jeremy Roach has declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility . Filipowski’s return gives the Blue Devils a strong core along with Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell , who announced plans to return.

