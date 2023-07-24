Duke’s quick turnaround brings Mike Elko a contract extension through the 2029 season

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has extended coach Mike Elko’s contract through 2029 after he led the Blue Devils to nine wins and was named Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in his first season.

Athletic director Nina King also announced Monday that the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff would be increased. No details were released.

“Over the last 18 months, Coach Elko has cultivated and executed a plan to push Duke Football forward with tremendous attention to detail, energy and a persistent commitment to excellence,” King said in a statement. “Coach Elko’s vision acutely aligns with the principles of the university, and I could not be more excited to have him guide Duke Football well into the future.” Duke finished a 9-4 season with a 30-13 win over Central Florida in the Military Bowl. The Blue Devils were 3-9 in 2021 under David Cutcliffe.

Duke improved from 0-8 to 5-3 in ACC play to match the best one-year improvement by a team that went winless in conference games the previous season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads