Storm caps eighth-inning rally, Duke beats Virginia 5-4 in super regional opener

Duke starting pitcher Andrew Healy throws during the first inning of a NCAA college baseball super regional game against Virginia, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Damon Lux hit a two-run home run, Luke Storm drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and Duke defeated Virginia 5-4 on Friday in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional.

Duke trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning before Jay Beshears led off with a single and later scored the tying run on a bases-loaded grounder by Tyler Albright. Storm then singled to left field, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo for a 5-4 lead.

Virginia threatened with two out in the ninth when Griff O’Ferrall singled and Ethan O’Donnell drew a walk, but Duke reliever James Tallon got Jake Gelof to fly out.

Duke’s Fran Oschell III (6-0, 0.69 ERA) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three, and was credited with the win. Tallon, who has a 1.64 ERA, pitched the ninth and picked up his 12th save.

Lux’s home run gave Duke a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Virginia later went ahead 4-3 with three runs in the sixth when Gelof scored on a single by Kyle Teel, Anthony Stephan had a bases-loaded groundout and Henry Godbout added a sacrifice fly.

Virginia’s Jay Woolfolk (2-1), who entered in relief in the top of the eighth, gave up two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.

