Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12 meters at Golden Spike

Swedish pole vaulter Arnaud Duplantis reacts after his best performance of the season, during the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Duplantis won the competition. (Jaroslav Ozana /CTK via AP)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 meters at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands, earlier this month.

Duplantis cleared 6.12 with his first attempt before failing to clear 6.17.

“I just tried to do the best I could as I always do and I’m pretty happy with the 6.12 to win,” Duplantis told the Czech public television.

The American-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set a world record of 6.22 at an indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Feb. 25.

Another world-record holder, American shot putter Ryan Crouser, dominated the competition with a throw of 22.63 meters to improve his own Golden Spike record.

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the women’s 100 hurdles in 12.42 seconds to stay unbeaten this year.

Also, South Africa’s Akani Simbine was the fastest in the men’s 100, finishing in 9.98 to beat European indoor 60-meter champion Samuele Ceccarelli of Italy who clocked 10.15.

In the men’s 200, South African Luxolo Adams won in 20.22.

Muzala Samukonga of Zambia won the men’s 400 in 45.05 to beat South Africa’s Zakithi Nene in 45.22.

Kristjan Čeh of Slovenia won the men’s discus with his last throw of 68.55.

