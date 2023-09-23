Prime Video to add ads
France captain Dupont has undergone surgery on facial fracture

France’s Antoine Dupont receives treatment after taking a knock to the head during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and Namibia at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

 
PARIS (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont has undergone surgery to repair the facial fracture he sustained at the Rugby World Cup.

The French Rugby Federation didn’t say on Saturday how long he will be sidelined and whether he will play again at the tournament.

“In a few days’ time, he will be able to return to the French team as part of a gradual sporting recovery under medical supervision,” the federation added in a statement.

Dupont was hurt on Thursday from a head-on-head tackle in a 96-0 blowout victory over Namibia in Marseille. The scrumhalf traveled to Toulouse, where he plays his club rugby, for the operation late Friday.

Namibia captain Johan Deysel got his tackle wrong on Dupont and was too high. Deysel was red-carded and later apologized to Dupont and France coach Fabien Galthie. Deysel faces a judicial hearing on Saturday.

The absence of Dupont, regarded as the world’s best player, is a major blow to France. The team won’t mind him missing their last Pool A game against Italy in two weeks, but any absence from the knockout stage will be severely felt. The quarterfinals are in three weeks and France is on course for a meeting with No. 1-ranked Ireland or defending champion and No. 2 South Africa.

France has never won the Rugby World Cup and has lost three finals, but hopes were high coming into its hosting of the showpiece this year, and even higher after Dupont and Co. beat three-time champion New Zealand in the opening game.

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby-world-cup