Sacré bleu! Host France holds its breath over fate of injured star Dupont at Rugby World Cup

It was a moment that might wreck a Rugby World Cup campaign for highly expectant host nation France, just as it was starting to believe this would finally be the one when the misery ended.

France is holding its breath over the fate of captain Antoine Dupont, its star man and widely regarded as the world’s best rugby player, after he slumped to his knee with a serious-looking facial injury in a 96-0 blowout victory over Namibia in Marseille on Thursday night.

The first dose of bad news was confirmed early Friday by the French Rugby Federation: Dupont had indeed suffered a facial fracture, it announced, confirming the fears of France coach Fabien Galthie.

Not known yet was how long the supremely gifted scumhalf might be out for. The federation was seeking a specialist surgical opinion on that, it said.

“We’re like everyone else. We’re worried,” France assistant coach Laurent Labit said on Friday. “We were happy with the match but it was a difficult evening for us. We’re not making any plans too soon. A surgeon will tell us more about Antoine’s availability. We’ll wait another 48 or 72 hours and then we’ll know more.”

Labit said Dupont “imagined the worst” before he left immediately for medical examinations.

He could be out until the semifinals. Even worse, he could miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup, which would be a devastating blow to France, but also a major disappointment for the entire tournament, where the brilliant No. 9 from the southern village of Castelnau-Magnoac had been expected to light up the show, possibly all the way to the final in Paris on Oct. 28.

Dupont, the world player of the year in 2021, will likely not be so badly missed for France’s last Pool A game against Italy in two weeks. But his absence for the quarterfinals might be critical, with France on course for a meeting with top-ranked Ireland or defending champion and No. 2 South Africa in the quarters in three weeks.

France has never won the Rugby World Cup and has lost three finals, but hopes were high coming into its hosting of the showpiece this year, and went sky-high after Dupont and Co. beat three-time champion New Zealand in the opening game, an indication if ever there was one that this French team was ready.

“Yes, it’s a very important competition, almost the sporting event of a lifetime for some,” Labit said of the chances of Dupont playing on with the injury for the good of the country. “It’s a World Cup on home soil with a team that can claim overall victory. This is obviously a factor that should weigh heavily when the decision is made.

“But the final choice will depend on the surgeon and Antoine. The specialist knows who Antoine Dupont is and he’s aware of what he’s playing in.”

Even former Australia player Matt Giteau wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he hoped Dupont had not been seriously hurt and would be back out on a field swiftly for the good of rugby and this World Cup.

“We need the best players playing in the World Cup,” Giteau wrote, summing up the sentiment of most of the rugby world excited by the chance to watch Dupont strut his stuff on French soil in a once-in-a-career chance to play at a Rugby World Cup at home.

Much to France’s chagrin, Dupont’s injury came in an illegal high tackle by Namibia’s Johan Deysel, who was red-carded for the hit at Stade Velodrome. It also came when France was 54-0 ahead and there was no real need for the host nation’s prized asset to be on the field.

That prompted coach Galthie to be questioned immediately after the match over why Dupont was still out there after halftime, with the game effectively already done and rugby’s nature meaning injuries are always a real possibility.

“What do you want me to say? You can’t take 14 players off at halftime,” Galthie said. “Our plan was to bring off one, three and five at halftime, then the rest at the 55th minute.”

