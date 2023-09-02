Perrantes, Duquesne defense sets tone early in commanding 49-7 win over DII Edinboro

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for two scores and Ayden Garnes’ pick-6 45 seconds into the game propelled Duquesne to a 49-7 win over Division II-level Edinboro on Saturday in a season opener.

Following the opening kickoff to Edinboro Garnes intercepted Matt Carlisle on the second play of the game and ran it back 27 yards for a 7-0 lead. After the teams exchanged punts, Tim Lowery intercepted a Carlisle pass to set up a six-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Perrantes running it in from the 4 for a two-score lead.

Later, Gianni Rizzo sacked Carlisle to force a fumble the Dukes’ Ryan Lopez recovered. On the next play, Perrantes avoided two defenders, ran to his right and just before reaching the sideline threw it to Keshawn Brown behind the secondary for a 33-yard score with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

Perrantes completed 7 of 13 passes for 135 yards and Taj Butts had 104 yards on the ground for the Dukes.

It was only the second-ever meeting between the two schools. On Sept. 21, 1929, Duquesne beat Edinboro 14-0.

