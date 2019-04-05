FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Calls for end to gun violence after man shot outside Durham County courthouse

By Wral.Com Reporter, Sarah Krueger, Wral Reporter and Alfred Charles
 
Share

Two men accused of opening fire on a man outside the Durham County Courthouse appeared in court Thursday, just hours after gunfire rang out at the busy downtown court building.

Equaan Straiter, 29, and Jordan Armand Terrell, 25, both of Durham, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy in connection with the shooting a day before, police said.

During the hearing, the judge ordered each man held on a $1 million bond. They remained at the Durham County jail, pending the bond payment.

Other news
French police, protesters clash in multiple towns after 17-year-old killed by police
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego. Population estimates released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race and ethnic groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The United States had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a Countdown supermarket in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
New Zealand says it’s the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.

The men were in court as civic activists and city leaders began calling for an end to the gun violence that has plagued Durham in recent weeks.

Prosecutors asked for the high bond for the men because the shooting occurred in a busy area with dozens of potential innocent bystanders who could have been gunshot victims.

“We ask that you take into consideration the fact that there were multiple people in the area as this incident happened,” the assistant district attorney said. “Multiple people going into the courthouse (and) multiple people going to work.”

Marcus Cox, age and hometown unknown, remained hospitalized after he was shot at least five times during the attack Wednesday shortly after 9:30 a.m. outside the courthouse at 510 S. Dillard Street.

Authorities erected yellow crime scene tape at the main entrance of the courthouse as several law enforcement officers descended on the scene to investigated the incident.

Police also closed Dillard Street from Mangum to Roxboro streets during the investigation.

Police said Cox fought with the two suspects before they opened fire. It was still not known what the men were fighting about before gunfire rang out.

Terrell was in court for a hearing on resisting a public officer, which he did not attend.

At some point, he and Straiter encountered Cox and they fought.

The shooting on Wednesday has shocked some residents of Durham, as civic activists called for an end to gun violence.

“We are here to say, enough is enough,” said the Rev. Curtis Gatewood, who has launched the Stop Killing Us campaign. “As the state’s Bull City, we will no longer tolerate the bull of complacency.”

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton renewed his call for the city to consider purchasing ShotSpotter, software that detects gunshots and notifies police.

We need to “see if we can lessen gun violence in this city and if we can get some guns off the streets,” he said.