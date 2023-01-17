Activists resume protests over German coal mine expansion

Activists and coal opponents walk along the demolition edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzerath, with police officers standing in between in Erkelenz, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A demonstration procession with several hundred climate activists started in the lignite village of Keyenberg. After the eviction of Luetzerath ended on Sunday, coal opponents continued their protests on Tuesday at several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

Activists and coal opponents walk along the demolition edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzerath, with police officers standing in between in Erkelenz, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A demonstration procession with several hundred climate activists started in the lignite village of Keyenberg. After the eviction of Luetzerath ended on Sunday, coal opponents continued their protests on Tuesday at several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany’s western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf on Tuesday to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site. Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of Tuesday’s demonstrations.

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on Jan. 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later on Tuesday, several protesters who had taken part in a demonstration near the demolished village, ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to dpa. The people stood at the brink of the open pit, which has a sharp break-off edge. Police said it is dangerous and forbidden to stay there.

It was not immediately clear if the protesters were able to enter the mine.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment