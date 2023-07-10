FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME Hydration drink, which contains no caffeine, prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. PRIME also makes a highly caffeinated energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children and is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts. On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Sports

Dusty Baker buys his All-Star coaches blazers after getting them suits last year

American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, smiles during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 of 3 | 

American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, smiles during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, and American League starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, of the New York Yankees, listen to a question from a member of the media during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 of 3 | 

American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, and American League starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, of the New York Yankees, listen to a question from a member of the media during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, smiles with American League starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, of the New York Yankees, during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 of 3 | 

American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, smiles with American League starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, of the New York Yankees, during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Dusty Baker and the All-Star Game are tailor made for each other.

After buying suits for his All-Star coaches last year, Baker purchased sports jackets for Tuesday night’s game.

“We look like a band this year because we got ’em all the same blue blazer,” the 74-year-old Houston Astros manager said Monday. “And so the only thing is, as the leader of the band, I didn’t wear mine. So I just had to let people know I was leader of the band.”

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez runs the bases after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Kelenic’s double, Gilbert’s strong start help Mariners over Astros 3-1
Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-1 win over Houston Astros.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano looks over to first base before throwing during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto, Thursday, June 29 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays’ Romano replaces Astros’ Valdez on American League All-Star roster
Toronto closer Jordan Romano is replacing Houston starter Framber Valdez on the American League roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
The scoreboard shows Detroit Tigers pitchers Matt Manning, left, Jason Foley, center, and Alex Lange after a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. The three pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Matt Manning, 2 Tigers relievers combine to no-hit Blue Jays, 2nd no-no in majors this season
Matt Manning combined with relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange on a no-hitter as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.

Baker wore a green and black flannel zippered jacket to Monday’s news conference. He is managing the American League All-Stars for the second straight year.

Houston lost to Atlanta in the 2021 World Series, then defeated Philadelphia last year for the title.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was unaware of Baker’s gesture last year.

“So now I feel bad,” Thomson said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports