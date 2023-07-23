United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, greets Dylan Crews, the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, during batting practice before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, greets Dylan Crews, the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, during batting practice before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder Dylan Crews is getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Washington Nationals, the second-highest agreed to with a drafted player.

The 21-year-old LSU outfielder was taken by Washington with the second pick in the amateur draft on July 9, just behind teammate Paul Skenes. The LSU pitcher’s agreement, announced on July 18, was for a $9.2 million bonus and topped the previous high of $8,416,300 set when Detroit agreed with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.

Crews’ contract, announced Saturday, included a bonus just above his pick’s slot value of $8,998,500.

He hit .426 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs in 71 games while playing center field for the Tigers, who won the NCAA title.

