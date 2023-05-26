AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Stock News

May 26, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends
Advanced Drainage Systems .14 from .12
Donaldson Co .25 from .23
Haverty Furniture .30 from .28
Haverty Furniture A .28 from .26
Insperity .57 from .52
Materion .13 from .125
NACCO Industries Cl A .2175 from .2075
Special Dividends
Arch Resources 2.20
Crane .18
Owl Rock Capital .06
SandRidge Energy 2.00
Spirit Airlines .10
g- Canadian funds

Other corporate news and listings:

Stock Splits This Week
Healthcare Triangle 1 for 10 reverse split
Landos Biopharma 1 for 10 reverse split
LiqTech International 1 for 8 reverse split
Lordstown Mortors Corp Cl A 1 for 5 reverse split
Nova Lifestyle Inc
TransCode Therapeutics 1 for 20 reverse split
SeaChange International 1 for 20 reverse split
Sigilon Therapeutics 1 for 13 reverse split
Acquisitions and Mergers
Minimum value $350 million
Evoqua Water Technologies - Xylem Inc (7.5B)
Sisecam Resources - Sisecam Chemicals (491M)
New Stock Listings
NYSE
Atmus Filtration Technologies
Equity Bancshares Inc Cl A (from Nasdaq)
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp II unit
Oxford Square Capital Corp right
SEALSQ Corp
Stocks Removed from Trading
NYSE
ABB Ltd
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Lottery.com Inc and warrants
NantHealth Inc
Corporate Name Changes
Roth Ch Acquisition IV Co and warrant
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.