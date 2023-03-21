March 21, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.53
|+.04
|Altria
|45.99
|—
|.08
|AmerenCp
|82.54
|—3.44
|AmExpress
|163.32
|+4.58
|ArchDanM
|77.24
|+.31
|AutoZone
|2392.05
|+.88
|BPPLC
|36.83
|+1.03
|Boeing
|205.70
|+.93
|BristMySq
|67.48
|+.24
|Brunswick
|80.00
|+2.37
|CampbSoup
|53.89
|—
|.19
|Chevron
|158.08
|+3.50
|Citigroup
|45.51
|+1.42
|CocaCola
|60.12
|—
|.49
|ConAgraBr
|36.20
|+.05
|ConocoPhil
|99.41
|+3.25
|Corning
|33.57
|+.34
|CurtissWright
|170.21
|+.68
|DTEEnergy
|105.35
|—3.05
|DeereCo
|402.79
|+8.29
|DillardsInc
|326.02
|+4.70
|Disney
|96.37
|+2.15
|DuPont
|69.65
|+.72
|EmersonElec
|83.92
|+1.65
|Entergy
|102.82
|—3.25
|ExxonMobil
|106.22
|+3.77
|FMCCorp
|120.15
|+1.29
|FirstEnergy
|39.11
|—1.22
|FootLocker
|42.52
|+2.66
|FordMot
|11.75
|+.57
|GenDynam
|222.75
|+2.84
|GenlElec
|92.48
|+2.56
|GenMill
|80.44
|—
|.21
|HPInc
|28.40
|+.21
|Halliburton
|31.71
|+1.02
|Hershey
|242.89
|—1.66
|HomeDepot
|289.81
|+.55
|IBM
|125.93
|—
|.01
|IntlPaper
|35.34
|+.51
|JohnsonJn
|152.92
|—
|.98
|KrogerCo
|47.72
|+.37
|LindsayCorp
|145.87
|+2.63
|LockheedM
|474.78
|—
|.92
|LowesCos
|196.35
|—
|.44
|MarathonOil
|22.65
|+.91
|McDonalds
|269.00
|—1.74
|NCRCorp
|22.25
|+.41
|Nucor
|152.24
|+4.37
|OGEEnergy
|35.73
|—
|.80
|OccidentPet
|59.87
|+.89
|ONEOK
|61.47
|+.71
|PG&ECorp
|15.90
|—
|.11
|Pfizer
|40.50
|—
|.32
|ProctGamb
|143.42
|—1.72
|RaythnTech
|98.49
|+.96
|RexAmRescS
|30.75
|+.31
|RockwellAuto
|282.50
|+4.17
|Schlumbrg
|47.87
|+1.65
|SnapOn
|238.54
|+1.46
|Textron
|68.98
|+1.74
|3MCo
|103.91
|—
|.40
|Timken
|80.63
|+4.51
|TraneTech
|182.86
|+1.46
|UnionPacif
|189.96
|+.27
|USSteel
|25.97
|+1.06
|VerizonComm
|37.49
|+.06
|ViadCorp
|20.52
|+.27
|WalMart
|140.00
|—
|.90
|WellsFargo
|38.57
|+1.09
|WilliamsCos
|29.02
|+.13
|Winnebago
|58.30
|+1.17
|YumBrands
|128.29
|—
|.59