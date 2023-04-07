Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Apr. 7 NORTHEAST Maine

Big Squaw — Wed 8:19a machine groomed 20 - 24 base 29 of 29 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p; Open Fri/Sat Apr 08: Last day.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed 10:21a 1 new machine groomed 20 - 20 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 08: Last day.

Saddleback — Wed 7:37a loose granular machine groomed 30 - 55 base 65 of 68 trails 96% open, 215 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 7:17a frozen granular machine groomed 23 - 49 base 99 of 162 trails 61% open, 40 miles, 879 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday River — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 40 - 55 base 106 of 138 trails 77% open, 37 miles, 683 acres, 5 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed Reopen 04/08 spring snow 12 - 30 base 1 of 34 trails, 3% open, 140 acres, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 10a-3p; Apr 08: Last day.

Wachusett — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 30 - 43 base 22 of 27 trails 81% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 7:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 08: Last day.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow 5 - 16 base 20 of 24 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 10:30a machine groomed 23 - 23 base 16 of 69 trails 23% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Bretton Woods — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 24 - 28 base 60 of 98 trails 72% open, 24 miles, 337 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 4:28p machine groomed 41 - 59 base 64 of 97 trails 66% open, 16 miles, 192 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:13a machine groomed 24 - 36 base 41 of 61 trails 65% open, 17 miles, 238 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 8:18a spring snow 28 - 28 base 34 of 66 trails 52% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterville Valley — Wed 2:44p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 57 of 61 trails 62% open, 254 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sat: 8a-3:30p.

Wildcat — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 50 - 50 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:58a machine groomed 6 - 22 base 9 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Gunstock XC — Wed No Recent Information variable machine groomed 16 - 27 base 28 of 28 trails, 6 miles Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jackson XC — Wed No Recent Information 6 - 15 base 10 of 59 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pine Hill XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:59p machine groomed 12 - 40 base 45 of 63 trails 76% open, 16 miles, 133 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 3:55p wet granular machine groomed 12 - 31 base 61 of 109 trails 56% open, 27 miles, 305 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont — Wed 6:01a frozen granular 12 - 39 base 16 of 56 trails 29% open, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 5:58a spring snow machine groomed 15 - 15 base 14 of 67 trails 21% open, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Royal Mountain — Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 24 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 08: Not open Apr 09: Last day.

Snow Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Song Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Swain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Wed 5:31a spring snow machine groomed 36 - 48 base 71 of 94 trails 76% open, 18 miles, 204 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 18 - 24 base 26 of 71 trails 37% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 15 - 35 base 45 of 51 trails 82% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 40 - 60 base 40 of 81 trails, 49% open 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 4:36p variable machine groomed 25 - 25 base 89 of 155 trails 57% open, 53 miles, 460 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:40a variable machine groomed 6 - 12 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 6:47a variable machine groomed 12 - 24 base 40 of 51 trails 80% open, 20 miles, 160 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 09: Last day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mount Snow — Wed 8:43a spring snow machine groomed 28 - 28 base 49 of 86 trails 57% open, 4 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 23: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:26a machine groomed 24 - 34 base 109 of 122 trails 89% open, 41 miles, 603 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:14p machine groomed 12 - 50 base 29 of 78 trails 37% open, 310 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 30 - 60 base 62 of 128 trails, 48% open 23 miles, 286 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 66 of 99 trails 67% open, 395 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:33a spring snow machine groomed 25 - 48 base 68 of 111 trails 61% open, 289 acres, 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat-Sun: 9a-5p.

Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:32a corn snow machine groomed 5 - 10 base 10 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.