Tigers 3, Cardinals 3
|Detroit
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Reyes rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Azcar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cameron cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mntgmry cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|P.DJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Scvcque pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Lugo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Edman ph
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gyrko 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urias 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|O’Neill rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Burch lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ed.Sosa pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Detroit
|020
|010
|000—3
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|102—3
E_Soto (1), Rodriguez (1). DP_Detroit 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Detroit 4, St. Louis 11. 2B_Cameron (2), Hicks (1). SF_Munoz (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Alcantara H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Carpenter H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jimenez H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Castro H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Watkins
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|Woodford
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Kruczynski
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Perez
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hauschild
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Castro (Garcia), Watkins (Urias), Perez (Castro).
WP_Castro, Kruczynski.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Javerro January.