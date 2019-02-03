FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Wisconsin Girls How Fared

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Division 1

1. Milwaukee King (13-3) did not play.
2. Mukwonago (16-1) beat Waukesha North 92-22.
3. Bay Port (18-0) beat Ashwaubenon 70-36.
4. Oak Creek (16-2) beat Kenosha Indian Trail 73-26.
5. Appleton East (13-3) lost to Kimberly 56-47.
6. Sun Prairie (15-3) beat Madison La Follette 46-38.
7. Germantown (14-3) beat Divine Savior 65-62.
8. Divine Savior (13-4) lost to Germantown 65-62.
9. Arrowhead (13-5) beat Oconomowoc 72-38, beat Waukesha West 61-27.
10. Kimberly (14-3) beat Appleton East 56-47.

Division 2

1. Beaver Dam (18-1) beat Sauk Prairie 92-41, beat DeForest 74-29.
2. Monona Grove (16-1) beat Oregon 65-53.
3. Slinger (16-1) beat Whitefish Bay 55-50, beat Hartford Union 61-40.
4. New Berlin Eisenhower (17-2) beat New Berlin West 59-41, beat Wrightstown 82-45.
5. Whitefish Bay (15-2) beat Grafton 48-25, lost to Slinger 55-50.
6. Hortonville (14-3) beat Appleton North 65-51.
7. Pewaukee (15-4) beat Wisconsin Lutheran 76-26.
8. West Bend West (13-3) lost to Nicolet 68-49.
9. Pius XI (14-5) beat Greendale 67-30.
10. Monroe (12-5) beat Stoughton 58-41.

Division 3

Other news
French police, protesters clash in multiple towns after 17-year-old killed by police
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego. Population estimates released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race and ethnic groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The United States had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a Countdown supermarket in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
New Zealand says it’s the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
1. Laconia (17-0) beat North Fond du Lac 58-29.
2. Amherst (15-1) beat Menominee Indian 73-41.
3. Marshall (13-2) did not play.
4. Prairie du Chien (16-0) did not play.
5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (16-1) beat Westby 61-44.
6. Shoreland Lutheran (15-1) beat The Prairie School 71-63.
7. Kewaunee (16-1) beat Valders 53-45.
8. Amery (16-1) beat New Richmond 66-37.
(tie) Freedom (14-2) did not play.
10. Wisconsin Dells (13-3) beat Poynette 52-29.

Division 4

1. Aquinas (18-0) beat La Crosse Central 73-41.
2. Colby (17-0) beat Greenwood 73-30.
3. Melrose-Mindoro (16-1) beat Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 88-15.
4. Mishicot (17-1) beat Saint Mary Catholic 52-37.
5. Howards Grove (17-1) beat Hilbert 51-48.
6. Racine Lutheran (14-2) beat Saint Thomas More 87-36.
7. Durand (14-2) beat Spring Valley 78-26, lost to Prescott 86-80.
8. Milwaukee Academy of Science (11-5) did not play.
9. Mineral Point (14-3) beat New Glarus 71-60.
10. Colfax (14-3) beat Glenwood City 79-22.

Division 5

1. Black Hawk (18-0) beat Juda 84-20, beat Edgewood 70-58.
2. Clayton (18-0) beat Northwood 59-21.
3. River Ridge (14-2) beat Potosi-Cassville 54-23.
4. Newman Catholic (16-3) beat Chequamegon 78-23.
5. Wauzeka-Steuben (13-2) lost to Kickapoo 46-34.
6. Randolph (15-3) beat Pardeeville 42-40.
7. Fall River (14-3) beat Fall Creek 45-35.
8. Wausaukee (13-2) did not play.
9. Oneida Nation (15-2) beat Lena 79-40.
10. Assumption (15-4) beat Prentice 58-44.