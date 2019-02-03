Wisconsin Girls How Fared
|1. Milwaukee King (13-3) did not play.
|2. Mukwonago (16-1) beat Waukesha North 92-22.
|3. Bay Port (18-0) beat Ashwaubenon 70-36.
|4. Oak Creek (16-2) beat Kenosha Indian Trail 73-26.
|5. Appleton East (13-3) lost to Kimberly 56-47.
|6. Sun Prairie (15-3) beat Madison La Follette 46-38.
|7. Germantown (14-3) beat Divine Savior 65-62.
|8. Divine Savior (13-4) lost to Germantown 65-62.
|9. Arrowhead (13-5) beat Oconomowoc 72-38, beat Waukesha West 61-27.
|10. Kimberly (14-3) beat Appleton East 56-47.
|1. Beaver Dam (18-1) beat Sauk Prairie 92-41, beat DeForest 74-29.
|2. Monona Grove (16-1) beat Oregon 65-53.
|3. Slinger (16-1) beat Whitefish Bay 55-50, beat Hartford Union 61-40.
|4. New Berlin Eisenhower (17-2) beat New Berlin West 59-41, beat Wrightstown 82-45.
|5. Whitefish Bay (15-2) beat Grafton 48-25, lost to Slinger 55-50.
|6. Hortonville (14-3) beat Appleton North 65-51.
|7. Pewaukee (15-4) beat Wisconsin Lutheran 76-26.
|8. West Bend West (13-3) lost to Nicolet 68-49.
|9. Pius XI (14-5) beat Greendale 67-30.
|10. Monroe (12-5) beat Stoughton 58-41.
Other news
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
|1. Laconia (17-0) beat North Fond du Lac 58-29.
|2. Amherst (15-1) beat Menominee Indian 73-41.
|3. Marshall (13-2) did not play.
|4. Prairie du Chien (16-0) did not play.
|5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (16-1) beat Westby 61-44.
|6. Shoreland Lutheran (15-1) beat The Prairie School 71-63.
|7. Kewaunee (16-1) beat Valders 53-45.
|8. Amery (16-1) beat New Richmond 66-37.
|(tie) Freedom (14-2) did not play.
|10. Wisconsin Dells (13-3) beat Poynette 52-29.
|1. Aquinas (18-0) beat La Crosse Central 73-41.
|2. Colby (17-0) beat Greenwood 73-30.
|3. Melrose-Mindoro (16-1) beat Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 88-15.
|4. Mishicot (17-1) beat Saint Mary Catholic 52-37.
|5. Howards Grove (17-1) beat Hilbert 51-48.
|6. Racine Lutheran (14-2) beat Saint Thomas More 87-36.
|7. Durand (14-2) beat Spring Valley 78-26, lost to Prescott 86-80.
|8. Milwaukee Academy of Science (11-5) did not play.
|9. Mineral Point (14-3) beat New Glarus 71-60.
|10. Colfax (14-3) beat Glenwood City 79-22.
|1. Black Hawk (18-0) beat Juda 84-20, beat Edgewood 70-58.
|2. Clayton (18-0) beat Northwood 59-21.
|3. River Ridge (14-2) beat Potosi-Cassville 54-23.
|4. Newman Catholic (16-3) beat Chequamegon 78-23.
|5. Wauzeka-Steuben (13-2) lost to Kickapoo 46-34.
|6. Randolph (15-3) beat Pardeeville 42-40.
|7. Fall River (14-3) beat Fall Creek 45-35.
|8. Wausaukee (13-2) did not play.
|9. Oneida Nation (15-2) beat Lena 79-40.
|10. Assumption (15-4) beat Prentice 58-44.