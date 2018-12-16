AP-BKC--BYU-UNLV Box
UNLV 92, BYU 90, OT
|BYU (8-5)
Childs 12-21 1-2 25, Hardnett 7-14 5-6 19, Seljaas 4-8 0-0 10, Haws 7-10 4-4 19, Harding 2-5 0-0 5, Worthington 0-1 0-0 0, Nixon 1-1 1-2 3, Baxter 0-0 0-3 0, Cannon 0-1 0-0 0, Bergersen 0-1 0-0 0, Emery 3-6 2-3 9. Totals 36-68 13-20 90.
|UNLV (5-4)
Ntambwe 6-8 7-8 22, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-6 1-2 3, Mbacke Diong 2-4 6-7 10, Clyburn 8-13 2-2 21, Robotham 4-14 0-1 12, Coupet 0-0 0-0 0, Dembele 0-1 0-0 0, Woodbury 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-2 0-0 3, Hardy 4-11 11-12 21. Totals 26-59 27-32 92.
Halftime_UNLV 47-30. End Of Regulation_Tied 83. 3-Point Goals_BYU 5-16 (Seljaas 2-6, Emery 1-2, Harding 1-2, Haws 1-4, Childs 0-1, Hardnett 0-1), UNLV 13-27 (Robotham 4-8, Ntambwe 3-4, Clyburn 3-7, Hardy 2-6, Hamilton 1-2). Fouled Out_Clyburn, Seljaas. Rebounds_BYU 27 (Childs 11), UNLV 34 (Ntambwe 11). Assists_BYU 13 (Haws 6), UNLV 13 (Hardy 6). Total Fouls_BYU 24, UNLV 22. A_5,107 (18,000).