BC-Stock News

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends American Tower REIT 1.57 from 1.56 Equitable Holdings .22 from .20 Flowers Foods .23 from .22 Guess .30 from .225 Hamilton Lane Cl A .445 from .40 IDEX Corp .64 from .60 Lowe's 1.10 from 1.05 Natl Storage Affilates .56 from .55 Towne Bank .25 from .23 Universal Corp .80 from .79 Reduced Dividends Advance Auto Parts 25 from 1.50 Special Dividends Boise Cascade 3.00 ClearOne 1.00 Cool .41 Gladstone Investment .12 John B Sanflippo & Son 1.50 MarketWise .01 Nicolet Bankshares .25 Pioneer Natural Rscs 2.09

