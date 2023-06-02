June 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Stock News
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:
|Increased Dividends
|American Tower REIT 1.57 from 1.56
|Equitable Holdings .22 from .20
|Flowers Foods .23 from .22
|Guess .30 from .225
|Hamilton Lane Cl A .445 from .40
|IDEX Corp .64 from .60
|Lowe's 1.10 from 1.05
|Natl Storage Affilates .56 from .55
|Towne Bank .25 from .23
|Universal Corp .80 from .79
|Reduced Dividends
|Advance Auto Parts 25 from 1.50
|Special Dividends
|Boise Cascade 3.00
|ClearOne 1.00
|Cool .41
|Gladstone Investment .12
|John B Sanflippo & Son 1.50
|MarketWise .01
|Nicolet Bankshares .25
|Pioneer Natural Rscs 2.09
Other corporate news and listings:
|Stock Splits This Week
|Applied UV 1 for 5 reverse split
|Panbela Therapeutics 1 for 30 reverse split
|Verastem Inc 1 for 12 reverse split
|Acquisitions and Mergers
|Minimum value $350 million
|Momentive Global - STG Partners LLC (1.5B)
|New Stock Listings
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Chijet Motor Company
|Gladstone Investment Corp 8pc notes 2028
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Momentive Global Inc
|Corporate Name Changes
|Calyst Inc to Cibus Inc Cl A