BC-Stock News

June 2, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends
American Tower REIT 1.57 from 1.56
Equitable Holdings .22 from .20
Flowers Foods .23 from .22
Guess .30 from .225
Hamilton Lane Cl A .445 from .40
IDEX Corp .64 from .60
Lowe's 1.10 from 1.05
Natl Storage Affilates .56 from .55
Towne Bank .25 from .23
Universal Corp .80 from .79
Reduced Dividends
Advance Auto Parts 25 from 1.50
Special Dividends
Boise Cascade 3.00
ClearOne 1.00
Cool .41
Gladstone Investment .12
John B Sanflippo &amp; Son 1.50
MarketWise .01
Nicolet Bankshares .25
Pioneer Natural Rscs 2.09

Other corporate news and listings:

Stock Splits This Week
Applied UV 1 for 5 reverse split
Panbela Therapeutics 1 for 30 reverse split
Verastem Inc 1 for 12 reverse split
Acquisitions and Mergers
Minimum value $350 million
Momentive Global - STG Partners LLC (1.5B)
New Stock Listings
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Chijet Motor Company
Gladstone Investment Corp 8pc notes 2028
Stocks Removed from Trading
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Momentive Global Inc
Corporate Name Changes
Calyst Inc to Cibus Inc Cl A
